‘Girls On The Town’ Returns To Downtown Palatine July 23
After enduring a challenging year, Downtown Palatine Business Association (DPBA) member businesses celebrate the return of “Girls on the Town.”. Canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the event is back from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23. Area residents are invited to explore the businesses of downtown Palatine, which will feature specials, sales, raffles and more along with appetizers, treats and wine tastings at select locations.www.journal-topics.com