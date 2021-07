This Renovated Old Town Orange Bar Serves Up Stiff Drinks and Rockin’ Beats. Situated in the heart of Orange, The District Lounge has opened its doors back up after a fresh renovation. We could not wait to be the first in line! With hints of its original dive-bar character still intact, the refurbished leather booths, vintage beer chandeliers and animal heads with bras dangling from their antlers create a rustic, retro and edgy atmosphere. Along with changes to decor, The District Lounge now offers 10 beers on tap, specialty craft cocktails (tip: try the Juice Cleanse if you like a kick of cayenne) and an elevated bar menu that will make you want to grab a drink and a pool cue, request a song from the DJ and stay a while! Here’s five reasons why The District Lounge will be your favorite go-to bar in Orange. District Lounge Old Town Orange.