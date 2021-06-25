$30 Million Swimming Pool To Open At State Park In Northern Westchester
A state park in the Hudson Valley is getting a $30 million improvement as they open up a brand new swimming pool to replace an outdated facility originally built in the 1960s. Officials in New York announced the opening of a $30 million swimming pool at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights as part of a larger project to improve facilities at the state parks system’s largest pool, which covers just under an acre in surface area.dailyvoice.com