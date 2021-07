Copperopolis, CA — A high-priority project in Calaveras County has received a boost of state funding. The California Transportation Commission is awarding $22-million for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project. The money was needed to move forward with the construction of the 3.2 mile western segment between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road. It should begin in January of next year and be completed by late 2023.