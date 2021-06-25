Biden’s Justice Department Sues Georgia Over New Voter Suppression Laws

Four years ago, we said of Senate Bill 3, the 2017 effort to suppress the vote of college students, among others, that it was “ill-conceived, both in intent and process, and would serve only to intimidate and disenfranchise those unsure of their voting status. Basically, the law does nothing to tighten the state’s same-day registration process that [Gov. Chris] Sununu claims is problematic. It allows voters without proof of residency to cast ballots, just as they now can. But it does threaten them with being tracked down by the police and facing a $5,000 civil fine if elections officials think they didn’t comply with the residency requirements. Given that many of the students from out of state who attend college here — the core targets of the bill — are probably unsure of their voting rights and the state’s procedures, the prospect of a police visit and $5,000 fine could easily dissuade many from even bothering to exercise this basic civil right.”