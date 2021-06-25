Cancel
Biden’s Justice Department Sues Georgia Over New Voter Suppression Laws

By Zoe Richards
The Biden administration’s Justice Department announced on Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting restrictions. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference.

POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
LawKeene Sentinel

Sentinel Editorial: Suppression suppressed; NH Supreme Court says no to a law meant to dissuade college voters

Four years ago, we said of Senate Bill 3, the 2017 effort to suppress the vote of college students, among others, that it was “ill-conceived, both in intent and process, and would serve only to intimidate and disenfranchise those unsure of their voting status. Basically, the law does nothing to tighten the state’s same-day registration process that [Gov. Chris] Sununu claims is problematic. It allows voters without proof of residency to cast ballots, just as they now can. But it does threaten them with being tracked down by the police and facing a $5,000 civil fine if elections officials think they didn’t comply with the residency requirements. Given that many of the students from out of state who attend college here — the core targets of the bill — are probably unsure of their voting rights and the state’s procedures, the prospect of a police visit and $5,000 fine could easily dissuade many from even bothering to exercise this basic civil right.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Four states investigate the online fundraising tactics of both political parties

(CNN) — Four state attorneys general are examining the fundraising practices of the main online platforms used by the Republican and Democratic parties. The inquiries by the attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Minnesota probe the use of pre-checked donation boxes to lock in contributions to candidates and committees on a monthly or weekly schedule, according to court filings. All of the attorneys general are Democrats.
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration takes an overdue first step to foster competition

Bill Baer served as the assistant attorney general for antitrust under President Barack Obama and the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition under President Bill Clinton. He is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. When the president talks about competition — as he did in Friday’s executive order...
ElectionsBismarck Tribune

Letter: US voters are not being suppressed

In response to Bruce Hagen on his letter titled "voter suppression," which showed no facts. I wonder where you receive your information from? By the sounds of your ranting, you must listen to the fake news of the alphabet news. Their ratings are lower than ever. Wonder why? You commented the USA is a democracy. Partially true. We are actually a Republic. The R means our representatives are chosen by the people to exercise political power. The Democracy is where people deliberate to make rules and decide on legislation. The D does not stand for Democrat nor the R for Republican.
Presidential ElectionMetro News

No, Arizona’s Election Law is Not Voter Suppression

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a 6-3 decision, upheld two provisions of Arizona voting law. The majority rejected the arguments by Democrats and civil rights groups that the provisions disproportionately burdened minority voters. From the outrage by some on the left, you would have thought that the Court...
Ohio StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio GOP attorney general prevails in lawsuit alleging Biden relief bill unconstitutionally bars tax cuts

A federal judge has ruled that a provision in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill limiting state tax cuts is unconstitutional, handing a victory to Republicans. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had filed a federal lawsuit against the Treasury Department and its secretary, Janet Yellen, alleging that a provision in the $1.9 trillion Democratic spending package that prohibits states from using relief funds to offset tax cuts or credits “directly or indirectly” is unconstitutional.
Georgia Statewfxg.com

Georgia's new voting law in effect

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A handful of new voting changes are now in effect in Georgia as part of SB202, which Governor Brian Kemp signed back in March. A large portion of changes went into effect immediately, including limiting the number of ballot drop boxes and prohibiting volunteers from handing out food or water to people waiting in line to vote. The six sections of the law that went into effect today - 21, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 29 - have to do with absentee and early voting.
Presidential Electionfresnoalliance.com

Broad Coalition Opposes Voter Suppression Laws

The dramatic image of Texas Democrats leaving the legislature before midnight to block a voter restriction bill spotlights a surge of activism to secure access to the polls. Voting rights advocates believe this growing activism can still win passage of federal legislation to counter measures such as SB 7, which Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to pass.

