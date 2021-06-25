Biden’s Justice Department Sues Georgia Over New Voter Suppression Laws
The Biden administration's Justice Department announced on Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting restrictions. "Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference.