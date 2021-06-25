Cancel
Home Before Dark Season 2, Episode 3 recap: Fighting His Ghost

By Mads Lennon
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do when a local pond could be teeming with something so toxic it’s killing all the wildlife? Count on Hilde Lisko to investigate, of course! In this week’s episode of Home Before Dark Season 2, “Fight His Ghost,” Hilde, Spoon and Donnie aim to test the Pinewood Park pond (the one where they found all the dead fish in the previous episode) for potential contaminants in the hopes they can find out what’s causing so many of the local fish and birds to die.

