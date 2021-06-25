Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Reward offered for info on East 55th Street arson fire

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31inuH_0af9WwcO00

The Cleveland Division of Fire is offering a reward for information on an arson fire on the city’s East Side.

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a vacant house on East 55th Street, just north of Harvard, in Cleveland for a report of a fire.

Pictures taken by Cleveland fire officials show the fire destroyed a portion of the house.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators at 216-252-7463.

