BUCHAREST — Voters in Moldova cast ballots Sunday in an early parliamentary election that featured sharp choices between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions. The vote was called by President Maia Sandu, who aims to gain a parliament made up of pro-Western reformists who have pledged to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic and forge closer ties with the European Union. Moldova ranked 115th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index.