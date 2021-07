Zheng was New Jersey’s best player on the courts this spring. The top seed in the state singles tournament, Zheng won it all to become Delbarton’s first-ever individual champion. The blue-chip recruit was dominant in the final, winning 6-1, 6-0. Zheng, who won the first singles title at the Morris County Tournament as well for a second time, also helped Delbarton to the No. 2 ranking as a team in the state. Zheng had just one loss on the year and boasts a UTR of 13.18. Zheng will be transferring to an online school next academic year. The junior is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 nationally in the 2022 class.