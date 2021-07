Scared for herself and her son, Yasemin Uyar was on the move again. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old mother was packing up her apartment in Rahway and making arrangements to move later in the week, for what may have been the sixth time, said her mother Karen Uyar. The restraining order Yasemin Uyar had gotten more than a year ago against her son’s father, Tyler Rios, did not keep him from staying away, Karen Uyar said.