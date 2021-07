Lehigh Acres, Fla., 2023 linebacker Gerral Blue made the trip to Louisville last weekend to get a closer look at the Cardinals program and participate in the final elite camp. "I took a planned visit the day before the camp, and they wanted to see how I'd look working with some of the coaches, so I just came out and worked," Blue told Cardinal Authority. "The visit was great. They made me feel at home. The community and the people around the city made me feel at home. They seem like they put their players first in everything, and to make sure that they have what they need to succeed."