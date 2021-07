Oreo is bringing the fall vibes early with two new cookie flavors dropping in July and August. ICYMI, the brand revealed the news on July 8 in a livestream from its headquarters, and the unveiling was so sweet. Oreo’s new Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie flavors might have your tastebuds confused as they drop throughout the summer, but they sound so good that it will definitely be worth it.