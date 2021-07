It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another dive deep into the recesses of my mind for more Canes-related tidbits..... 1) Sometimes it’s tough to write these weekly pieces, where there’s little going in Miami sports.........and sometimes these things just write themselves. Today is the latter, with Paradise Camp taking place. Top-notch recruits from across the country came to Miami to showcase their skills among a slew of current and former Miami players. It’s become a truly special event that brings a ton of attention to the program.