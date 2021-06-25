Gov. DeSantis: FDLE, Fish & Wildlife, Highway Patrol officers going to Mexico border; ‘hope’ is that states help with cost

Gov. DeSantis gave more details Friday of his controversial decision to send Florida law enforcement to the Mexican border, including which departments were sending officers and when they would be deployed. But he had no details on how it was going to be paid for.

At a press conference in Pensacola, DeSantis said that about 50 members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Florida Highway Patrol were being dispatched to the border following a request from the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona.

While sheriff’s offices in Brevard, Escambia, Hillsborough, Holmes, Lee, Okaloosa, Pasco, Santa Rosa and Walton counties have volunteered to send officers, DeSantis said the state was initially “able to meet the need with the state resources.”

“There’s a number of local [departments] who have raised their hands,” DeSantis said. “This is kind of the first tranche and so it’s state [agencies] at this point. But we’ve got a lot of folks in the queue.”

He added that if there’s a need to “backfill” duties from state agencies, the local departments can send officers to fill in.

DeSantis said the Texas and Arizona governors had requested about 500 personnel, and Florida was filling “a sizeable chunk of that.”

The state personnel will be “able to assist as the folks in Texas deem appropriate,” DeSantis said. “And I know Nebraska, and I think some other states, are going to be doing support as well. So we’re thankful for these folks being willing to step up, and being willing to help an issue that is that’s causing a lot of problems in some of our friendly states. But it’s also causing a lot of problems in these United States. And I do think that this will be a benefit for the people throughout the state of Florida.”

He said the state personnel would be deployed beginning Monday for what he previously described as a 16-day mission.

But asked about how the mission would be funded, DeSantis said that was “still a point of discussion.”

He said he did not expect funding from the federal government and implied that Texas or Arizona would be asked to pony up some of the costs.

“Typically, if someone would help us, we would pick up some of their funding,” DeSantis said. “And so so that’s how we would hope that it goes. But we don’t anticipate getting any federal funds, no.”

The governor said that meth coming in through the Mexico border was the number one concern of Northern Florida sheriffs he’d spoken to.

“[Formerly] people would cook it themselves,” he said of meth production. “That is just not what’s happening. What’s happening is a massive amount of drugs moving in from the southern border. So this has real effects on Florida communities.”

