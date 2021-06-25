Cancel
‘Give Credit Where It's Due': TikToker Speaks Out About Black Creator Strike

NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, TikTok creator Erick Louis posted a video set to "Thot S---," the new Megan Thee Stallion song. In the video, Louis, 21, looks as though he's about to dance to the track as the words "MADE A DANCE TO THIS SONG" are displayed on the screen above his head. Then, he holds up both middle fingers as the text displayed on the screen changes to say, "SIKE. THIS APP WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT [BLACK] PEOPLE."

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

