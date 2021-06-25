Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at St. Charles. * From late Saturday night until further notice. * At 4:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 30.0 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 30.7 feet, Near this height, the base of the Lewis and Clark Boat House will begin flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River St. Charles 25.0 14.1 Fri 4 pm 22.9 28.7 29.7 30.0 MSG