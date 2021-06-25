Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River near Chamois. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 6:44 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 24.1 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall to 23.5 feet and begin rising again Monday morning. It will rise to 24.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 24.2 feet, The upstream campsite at the Chamois river access campgrounds begins flooding near this height. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 13.4 Fri 6 pm 23.0 23.7 23.7 23.6 19.2