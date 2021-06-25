Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Callaway County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River near Chamois. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 6:44 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 24.1 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall to 23.5 feet and begin rising again Monday morning. It will rise to 24.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 24.2 feet, The upstream campsite at the Chamois river access campgrounds begins flooding near this height. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 13.4 Fri 6 pm 23.0 23.7 23.7 23.6 19.2

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osage County, MO
City
Hermann, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Jefferson City, MO
County
Callaway County, MO
City
Chamois, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Osage River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Some Haitians turn to prayer after president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians sought solace in prayer at Sunday church services as a political power struggle threatened to further destabilize their fragile country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders asked for calm and told people to remain strong as...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy