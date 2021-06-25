Flood Warning issued for Boone, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 19:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Boone; Callaway; Cole; Moniteau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * From late tonight to Thursday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall to 29.0 feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to 30.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, The Tebbetts East Levee south and east of Tebbetts and the Cole Junction levee just northwest of Jefferson City are overtopped near this height. Also...the Prison Farm and Hartsburg Section 3 levees are overtopped near this height. Washington Park along Wears Creek begins flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.0 feet on 10/07/1998. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 19.6 Fri 7 pm 29.0 29.1 29.8 28.0 21.8