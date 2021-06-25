Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 11:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Hermann. * From late tonight to late Friday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tonight to 27.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall to 26.7 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 27.3 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Near this height, 2 picnic shelters along Mozart Road in Hermann City Park begin flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Hermann 21.0 15.2 Fri 7 pm 25.6 27.1 26.8 27.0 23.3