Hartford, CT

Hartford’s Sara Bronin, will be nominated by President Biden as chairman of the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 16 days ago
Hartford’s Sara Bronin, will be nominated by President Biden as chairman of the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant

President Joe Biden will nominate Sara Bronin, who is the founder of Desegregate Connecticut and the former chair of Preservation Connecticut, as chairman of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation , the administration announced Thursday evening.

“Bronin’s interdisciplinary research focuses on how law and policy can foster more equitable, sustainable, well-designed, and connected places,” the White House said. “She has published books and articles on historic preservation law and currently leads the research team behind the groundbreaking Connecticut Zoning Atlas. Her forthcoming book Key to the City will explore how zoning shapes lives and historic places.”

The council “encourages and supports community efforts to preserve and enjoy our priceless cultural and natural heritage,” according to its website.

Bronin, who is married to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, has specialized in “historic preservation, property, land use, and climate change,” and is an incoming professor at Cornell College of Architecture, Art, and Planning, the White House said. Bronin is also the founder of Desegregate Connecticut, a group working to reform Connecticut’s planning and zoning laws. She previously was a professor at the UConn Law School.

“I’m honored that President Biden nominated me for this position,” Bronin told the Cornell Chronicle. “If appointed, I hope to help ensure that our country’s preservation policies enable inclusive and joyous places – while at the same time advancing more sustainable and equitable transportation, energy infrastructure and housing. I’ll also work to increase public engagement with preservation issues, something that is core to Cornell’s mission of providing innovative, interdisciplinary historic preservation education.”

Bronin has “led Hartford’s nationally recognized efforts to adopt a climate action plan and city plan, and to overhaul the zoning code,” the White House said.

Bronin, who is Mexican-American, is a board member of Latinos in Heritage Conservation. She also serves as an adviser for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Sustainable Development Code.

Bronin’s nomination comes after former council chairman Aimee Jorjani stepped down in February.

Vice Chairman Jordan Tennenbaum has taken over the role since and will continue to do so until Bronin is confirmed by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, then the full Senate.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
