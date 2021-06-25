Cancel
Hartford, CT

Brooks Koepka hits 159-yard shot for eagle on the 18th hole at the Travelers Championship

By Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant
Cromwell, CT - 6/24/21 - Brooks Koepka tees off from the second tee box during first round play at the Travelers Championship Thursday. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant

With one swing of the club, Brooks Koepka shot up the leaderboard during the second round of the Travelers Championship on Friday.

Koepka, the eighth-ranked player in the world, dropped a 159-yard second shot just a few feet in front of the hole on the par-4 18th hole. The ball landed and rolled backwards into hole for an eagle. The shot dropped Koepka to 5-under at the time, tying him for third.

Koepka finished the first round at 1-under, tied for 46th. A perennial contender in major championships, Koepka has had just one top-10 finish (T-9, 2016) in four starts at TPC River Highlands. He tied for 57th in 2019, tied for 19th in 2018 and tied for 27th in 2014. He withdrew from last year’s tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m awful the week after a major, especially U.S. Open, because it takes so much out of you,” Koepka said on Thursday. “But still should have played better. No excuse. I mean, I’m kind of tired. I am going to enjoy getting to bed tonight.”

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .

