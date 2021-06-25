Omaha Food Lovers, Inner Rail Food Hall team up for Vacation in the Village

Inner Rail Food Hall is teaming up with Omaha Food Lovers on Saturday for the ultimate foodie experience.

It's called Vacation in the Village where there will be local food vendors, live music, a mini-farmers market and much more.

Community leaders, local chefs and restaurateurs will also hold forums throughout the day to discuss the revitalization of the hospitality industry in Omaha.

Each ticket includes four signature drinks or dishes from any participating Askarben restaurant or bar.

For every ticket sold, one dollar is donated to the local Omaha food banks.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check-in is located at 1911 South 67th St in front of Inner Rail Food Hall and this street fair-style event will take place at Aksarben Village throughout the 1900 block of 67th St.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen spoke with some who are participating in the event.

Stacy Winters - Founder of Omaha Food Lovers

Moose - Moose's Mad Fresh

Kevin Novak - Flavor Country Farms

