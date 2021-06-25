Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha Food Lovers, Inner Rail Food Hall team up for Vacation in the Village

By Kent Luetzen
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1JLz_0af9Vs7h00

Inner Rail Food Hall is teaming up with Omaha Food Lovers on Saturday for the ultimate foodie experience.

RELATED: Take Out Tuesday: Inner Rail Food Hall

It's called Vacation in the Village where there will be local food vendors, live music, a mini-farmers market and much more.

SEE ALSO: Omaha Food Lovers & local businesses support local pantry

Community leaders, local chefs and restaurateurs will also hold forums throughout the day to discuss the revitalization of the hospitality industry in Omaha.

Each ticket includes four signature drinks or dishes from any participating Askarben restaurant or bar.

For every ticket sold, one dollar is donated to the local Omaha food banks.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check-in is located at 1911 South 67th St in front of Inner Rail Food Hall and this street fair-style event will take place at Aksarben Village throughout the 1900 block of 67th St.

Visit the Omaha Food Lovers Facebook group here.

Buy tickets to Vacation in the Village here.

Learn more about Inner Rail Food Hall here.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen spoke with some who are participating in the event.

Stacy Winters - Founder of Omaha Food Lovers

Vacation in the Village celebrates food, community Saturday

Moose - Moose's Mad Fresh

Omaha Food Lovers, Inner Rail Food Hall host Vacation in the Village

Kevin Novak - Flavor Country Farms

Omaha Food Lovers, Inner Rail Food Hall host Vacation in the Village

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Banks#Weather#Food Drink#Inner Rail Food Hall#Omaha Food Lovers#Askarben#Moose Moose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Sarpy County, NEPosted by
KMTV 3 News Now

Sarpy County Quilt Show starts this weekend

For over twenty years the Sarpy County Museum’s quilt show has brought pops of color to their building. “I first and foremost am not a quilter, but I love the stories connected with them and the amount of time and talent that goes into them,” said Ben Justman, the museum's executive director.

Comments / 0

Community Policy