MLB

The stats, records and oddities to know about the Orioles’ 20-game road losing streak

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 16 days ago

Wherever the 2021 Orioles go, dubious history seems to follow.

With a 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday night, the Orioles’ road losing streak reached 20 games, tying the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for the second longest in American League history. Were it not for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ current 23-game road skid , the Orioles would have a clear shot at the major league record.

The Orioles have already suffered a 14-game overall losing streak this season , tied with the inaugural 1954 team for the second longest in club history. They’re now in the midst of a six-game skid, having lost 14 of their past 15 games.

Here’s a closer look at the Orioles’ 20-game road losing streak, by the numbers:

3 — Teams in Major League Baseball history with longer road losing streaks: the 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks (23 games), 1963 New York Mets (22) and 1943 Philadelphia Athletics (22). The Diamondbacks begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night with a chance to extend the major league record.

0 — As in, the curse of zero hits. The Orioles haven’t won a road game since John Means’ nine-inning no-hitter May 5 against the Seattle Mariners, while the Diamondbacks haven’t won a road game since Madison Bumgarner’s seven-inning no-hitter May 25 against the Atlanta Braves. The teams are a combined 0-43 away from home since.

22 — The longest road losing streak in American League history, set by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics, who finished a league-worst 49-105-1.

28 — Only 28 teams in MLB history have endured road losing streaks of 16 games or more. Three such streaks have happened this season, with the Texas Rangers dropping 16 straight away from home from May 10 to June 11.

24 — Over the past 24 innings after Thursday night’s 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays, the Orioles have been outscored 24-0.

-62 — The Orioles have been outscored 119-57 during this 20-game road skid, a run differential of minus-62. The Orioles have allowed seven runs or more in 10 of the 20 losses.

70 — Roster moves made by the Orioles since their last road win May 5 in Seattle. That includes placing five players on the injured list, including pitchers Means (left shoulder strain), César Valdez (lower back strain) and Bruce Zimmermann (left biceps tendinitis).

18 1/2 — Games lost by the Orioles in the American League East standings since their last road win May 5 in Seattle. At 15-16, they were three games behind the division-leading Boston Red Sox and 1 1/2 games behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay (45-31) and Boston (44-31) have gone a combined 52-34 since, while the Orioles have gone 8-36.

4 — Teams that entered Thursday with fewer road wins than the Orioles, who are 11-26 away from Camden Yards: the Rangers (10-27), Pittsburgh Pirates (10-25), Diamondbacks (9-31) and Colorado Rockies (6-28).

.167 — The 1935 Boston Braves went 13-65 on the road for a .167 winning percentage, the worst single-season mark in MLB history.

6.61 — The Orioles’ ERA in road games, entering Thursday, since the start of the streak May 11, the second-worst mark in MLB during that span. Starter Dean Kremer allowed six runs in the first inning of Thursday night’s 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays while recording just one out.

.297 — The opponents’ batting average against the Orioles, entering Thursday, since May 11, the highest allowed in MLB during that span.

.213 — The Orioles’ batting average in road games, entering Thursday, since May 11. That ranks fifth worst in baseball over that span, while their .636 OPS ranks sixth worst.

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
