Combat Sports

Bellator special announcement presser with Fedor Emelianenko

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFedor Emelianenko’s possible next opponent could be known Friday morning. Emelianenko, along with Bellator President Scott Coker, will have a special announcement press conference. The video is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

www.mmafighting.com
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Claims He ‘Killed’ Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.
UFCmymmanews.com

Jon Jones “very excited” for Fedor Emelianenko’s return, FaceTimes with the PRIDE legend

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones FaceTimed PRIDE legend Fedor Emelianenko and said he’s “very excited” about his return to MMA. It was announced this week that the legendary Emelianenko will return on October 23 as part of Bellator’s first event in Moscow, Russia. There has been no opponent named for Emelianenko just yet, but Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed there is a long list of free-agent fighters who are interested in fighting “The Last Emperor.” Regardless of who he faces, though, just the fact Emelianenko is fighting is always a big deal.
NFLmmanews.com

Anderson Silva & Werdum Possible Opponents For Fedor Emelianenko?

Anderson Silva and Fabricio Werdum appear to be in the Fedor Emelianenko sweepstakes. Emelianenko is set to fight in Moscow on October 23. It’ll be a part of his retirement tour. Fedor has two fights left on his Bellator deal but he hasn’t committed to retiring even when the tour is over. “The Last Emperor” will be 45 years old when he returns to the cage.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Scott Coker says promoting a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia is 10 years in the making

Scott Coker always wanted to promote a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia. Emelianenko is considered one of, if not the best heavyweight of all time and will return on October 23 in Moscow. It could very well be the Russian’s final fight, but according to Coker, he says he’s excited about the event. A lot of Fedor’s protegees will also be on the card to add some hype to it.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko could fight Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, or Alistair Overeem, says Bellator’s Scott Coker

Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko could fight Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, or Alistair Overeem, says Bellator president Scott Coker. It was revealed last week that Emelianenko will be returning to action on October 23 when he headlines Bellator’s first-ever event in Moscow, Russia. Although “The Last Emperor” is now 44 years old — and he will be 45 by the next time he fights — he is still one of the most accomplished and respected mixed martial artists of all time, and anytime he fights, it’s a big deal. Although Emelianenko will return to the cage this fall, we do not know his opponent yet. However, we now have an idea of who could potentially be for him next.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fabricio Werdum calls for Fedor Emelianenko rematch: “Fedor was never the GOAT”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum called for the Fedor Emelianenko rematch, suggesting that “Fedor was never the GOAT.”. It was just over 11 years ago in Strikeforce that Werdum and Emelianenko met inside the cage and the Brazilian pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time when he tapped the Russian out with a triangle-armbar. Fans have always wanted to see a rematch between these two rivals, but it has never happened. With Emelianenko set to return to the Bellator cage later this year in Russia, Bellator president Scott Coker has admitted that a number of big names have been in touch with his company to fight Emelianenko, naming fighters such as Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem among the possibilities.
UFCmmanews.com

Fedor Emelianenko On Khabib’s Retirement: It’s Up To The Fighter

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has supported Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s decision to retire from the sport while he was at the top. As 44-year-old Fedor prepares to enter the cage for his 46th fight, Khabib is enjoying retirement, having ended his career as an unbeaten UFC champion. “The Eagle” accomplished everything that...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Hager wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko in Bellator: “I really honestly believe that this is my fight”

Former WWE superstar Jake Hager wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko in Bellator, saying that “I really honestly believe that this is my fight.”. The legend Emelianenko recently revealed that he is set to return to the Bellator cage this October in Moscow, Russia. Bellator did not announce his opponent yet, with company president Scott Coker admitting that there has been significant interest from other fighters to take on “The Last Emperor,” specifically mentioning Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Josh Barnett as potential fights. But it appears there is another challenger in the arena.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘I’m ready to go to Russia’ — Fabricio Werdum calls out Fedor Emelianenko

Fabricio Werdum has called for a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko, and this time ‘Vai Cavalo’ wants to fight ‘The Last Emperor’ on foreign soil. Werdum, who submitted Emelianenko under the Strikeforce banner in 2010, called out Fedor on Twitter following the Russian’s surprise comeback announcement last month, claiming that he is ‘ready to go to Russia’ for the rematch.
UFCfightsports.tv

Former UFC Champion Eyes Fedor Emelianenko Rematch 11 Years After First Encounter

PFL’s Fabricio Werdum wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko on the latter’s return to MMA. The former UFC heavyweight champion has called out Bellator CEO Scott Coker on social media to fix the rematch 11 years after their first meeting under Strikeforce. Werdum shook up the MMA world when he submitted the Last Emperor in 2010. The Russian juggernaut was the firm favourite in the fight, but he suffered his career’s first loss to Werdum via triangle armbar.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Fedor Emelianenko To Fight Former WWE Champion?

If The Last Emporer is looking for his last dance partner to share the cage with, he need-not look further. All Elite Wrestling star and fellow Bellator MMA heavyweight contender, Jake Hager, appears to be actively campaigning for the fight against the returning MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko on social media.
UFC411mania.com

Jake Hager Wants Fight With Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett Responds

Jake Hager and Josh Barnett are feuding on Twitter after Hager expressed his displeasure at not getting a shot at fighting Fedor Emelianenko. Hager, who competes for Bellator in addition to his AEW work, posted to Twitter on Thursday explaining how he “really honestly believe[s] that” the fight with Emelianenko is his and that “It’s been my fight since I came to Bellator.” He referenced an interview he did with MMA Fighting recently where he said:
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Randy Couture Leaks Conor McGregor Paycheck

Randy Couture is not only a UFC Hall of Famer but one of the best fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves. However, he recently argued that top UFC star turned boxer Conor McGregor should have done more to fight against allegedly low fighter pay in the UFC. Conor McGregor recently called out this ‘scripted’ UFC fighter.
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Conor McGregor breaks leg in scary UFC 264 moment vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier ended with a rather scary injury after the Irishman appeared to break his left ankle in the first round. The fight had barely even started when McGregor twisted his ankle while trying to punch Poirier, only to see his ankle snap. It forced the fight to stop, giving Poirier the win in the much-anticipated trilogy.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Watch the KO that earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract | Video

Sean O’Malley appeared on Dana White’s contender series in July 2017 and earned a UFC contract after scoring a first-round knockout. O’Malley (13-1) competes on the UFC 264 main card on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho. Take a look back at the moment the world was introduced to “The Sugar Show.”
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Dana White gives Conor McGregor injury update and it’s concerning

UFC president Dana White gave an update on Conor McGregor’s health following a leg break at UFC 264. UFC president Dana White held his post-fight press conference following a wild night at UFC 264 and provided a troublesome update on Conor McGregor’s leg injury. McGregor will go straight into surgery...

