USNT weekend viewing guide: can Daryl do more damage?

Much of Gregg Berhalter’s time as U.S. head coach has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. From the downs of the year-long hiring process to recruit him to the ups of making it to the Gold Cup Final in 2019 without ever trailing, to the downs of losing to Canada for the first time in over 30 years. Since that loss to Canada, however, it’s been mostly the ups as the U.S. has gone unbeaten in twelve of the thirteen games they’ve played. That stretch includes winning the inaugural edition of the Concacaf Nations League Final over arch-rival Mexico in a game that saw the U.S. concede early but fight back and win 3-2 in extra time. Now the gears and mentality shift to a full tournament focus as the U.S. beings the Gold Cup and is looking to win it for the first time since 2017. The first step on the road to that goal is against Haiti.