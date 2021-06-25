Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USNT weekend viewing guide: can Daryl do more damage?

By jcksnftsn
starsandstripesfc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a full slate of MLS and NWSL action as we wrap up June and head into the heart of summer. Here’s what you can keep your eye on this weekend:. Daryl Dike looks to get the weekend started right as Orlando City take on a struggling Inter Miami side Friday evening. Dike is coming off a two goal performance in a 5-0 drubbing of San Jose on Tuesday. It was Orlando’s second win in a row and fourth in their last five games, though to be fair, those wins have all been against teams that are struggling mightily thus far this season. That caveat aside, the hot streak has moved Orlando into second place in the Eastern conference standings, and they look like a team that could make some noise, particularly if Dike sticks around for a bit. Dike was joined in the starting lineup Sunday by Chris Mueller and Andres Peréa, who have also been named to the Gold Cup provisional roster.

www.starsandstripesfc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Eryk Williamson
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Hassani Dotson
Person
Alyssa Naeher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#New York Red Bulls#Usnt#Inter Miami#Gold Cup#Skc#Lafc#Euro#Fc Dallas#Tudn#Unim S#Rsl#Racing Louisville#Paramount#Nj Ny Gotham Fc#The Portland Thorns#The Eastern Conference#The Philadelphia Union#Espn#Nashville Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
MLSFiveThirtyEight

The Most Valuable Soccer Player In America Is A Goalkeeper

Quick, who’s the most valuable player in your favorite sport? If you’re a football fan, odds are you thought of a quarterback and not a defensive lineman; in basketball, it’s probably a high-volume shooter, not a rim protector; in baseball, it’s often a slugger, rarely a pitcher. Same in soccer, where the glory goes to players who score goals, not the ones who prevent them. The only goalkeeper ever to win the Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious award, was Dynamo Moscow’s Lev Yashin. He played his World Cup games for the Soviet Union, if that gives you an idea how long it’s been since anyone gave shot-stopping its due.
MLSKansas City Star

Sporting KC’s Busio adapting, impressing at USMNT Gold Cup camp ahead of Sunday match

Gianluca Busio is starting to feel at home with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and not just because his first senior camp is based in Kansas City. Trading in the light blue of Sporting Kansas City for the dark blue of the USMNT for a couple of weeks, Busio has quickly integrated himself into the national soccer team ahead of the Americans’ debut Sunday in the Gold Cup.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas and their Homegrown conundrum

Remember when Dan Hunt would speak of FC Dallas fielding a starting eleven made up entirely of Homegrown Players? Seems like it was 2017... Kellyn Acosta and Victor Ulloa combined in the midfield. Jesse Gonzalez was a rising star in goal. That team also included Coy Craft, Moises Hernandez, Aaron Guillen, and a very young Paxton Pomykal. Most of them are gone (and for a variety of reasons). But I can’t recall the last time I heard that line about the starting eleven.
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Predictions: Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

The Hell is Real Derby has returned as the Columbus Crew get set to take on FC Cincinnati in some Friday night soccer. Last season, this derby was played four times with the Crew winning twice, Cincinnati winning once and the teams splitting the points a single time. The match will be the first in the history of the all-Ohio derby at the new TQL Stadium and both teams have chances to turn things around.
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Scouting Scouting Report: FC Cincinnati

After an electric opener at Lower.com Field last Saturday, the Columbus Crew continues its tour of new MLS Stadiums on Friday, taking on Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati AT TQL Stadium. This game comes at a strange time for head coach Caleb Porter, as the Crew will miss 11 players for this match due to a combination of Gold Cup call-ups and injuries.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew claw back to earn dramatic Hell is Real draw at FC Cincinnati

For the second game in a row, the Columbus Crew came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie 2-2, this time against FC Cincinnati in the first Hell Is Real Derby of the season at TQL Stadium. There was a lot up in the air coming into the match with 11 players out for the Black & Gold due to injury or international duty, and after a disastrous first half with early goals and a red card, it seemed the depleted roster was going to take a real toll on results. But some magic from Lucas Zelarayan pulled the Crew to a gritty away point.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

PREVIEW | Crew, Cincinnati face off in first #HellisReal match of the season

Columbus Crew heads south to take on FC Cincinnati in the first #HellisReal rivalry match of the 2021 regular-season, with FC Cincinnati currently standing five points back of the Black & Gold, who hold 16 points in the Eastern Conference (7:30 p.m. ET / Bally Sports Ohio / 97.1 FM The Fan).
MLSmassivereport.com

Crossing the Touchline: Crew at FC Cincinnati

It will be another meeting of Hell is Real rivals on Friday night as the Columbus Crew travels to TQL Stadium for the first time to take on FC Cincinnati. It should be another interesting matchup between the in-state rivals. The Crew come into this game the better of the...
MLSColumbia Missourian

Sporting KC's Busio ready for Gold Cup, national team debut

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio anxiously waited for a text from U.S. men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter. It was June 29, about a week after the 19-year-old was named to the provisional roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup, waiting to learn if he made the final cut. “I...
MLSmassivereport.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Well, that was some Hell is Real Derby. The Columbus Crew completed one of the great comebacks in MLS history, fighting back from a 2-0 deficit and with 10-men to earn a point at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium with 11 players missing from the Black & Gold squad. The game...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

USA vs. Haiti preview: USMNT aims to win Gold Cup for first time since 2017

Much of Gregg Berhalter’s time as U.S. head coach has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. From the downs of the year-long hiring process to recruit him to the ups of making it to the Gold Cup Final in 2019 without ever trailing, to the downs of losing to Canada for the first time in over 30 years. Since that loss to Canada, however, it’s been mostly the ups as the U.S. has gone unbeaten in twelve of the thirteen games they’ve played. That stretch includes winning the inaugural edition of the Concacaf Nations League Final over arch-rival Mexico in a game that saw the U.S. concede early but fight back and win 3-2 in extra time. Now the gears and mentality shift to a full tournament focus as the U.S. beings the Gold Cup and is looking to win it for the first time since 2017. The first step on the road to that goal is against Haiti.
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Haiti, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Scouting Haiti

The journey to a seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup begins for the United States Men’s National Team. Gregg Berhalter’s squad starts the tournament at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas against Haiti, which registered a third-place finish in 2019. Three points is the desired result, but the opponent is not always so amenable to the idea.
MLSSportsnet.ca

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup: Everything you need to know

Euro 2020 and the Copa America aren’t the only major men’s international soccer tournaments taking place this summer. The Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off this weekend, with 15 of the best nations from across North and Central America and the Caribbean (plus invited guests Qatar) set to compete in the biennial continental competition.
MLSchatsports.com

What We Learned: Crew at FC Cincinnati

For the second straight weekend, the Columbus Crew found itself down 2-0 in the first half of a match, digging a hole on Friday night. But like against the New England Revolution two weeks ago, the Crew, for the second straight game, battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw on the road against FC Cincinnati.
MLSnashvillesc.com

Nashville SC looking to learn from 2-2 draw with Atlanta United FC

In a long 34-match season, every match can be a learning experience. Nashville SC will take plenty of lessons from its 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Thursday evening, its 10th consecutive unbeaten result at home. The Boys in Gold earned a valuable point in front of a season-high 22,913...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Vines lifts US over Haiti 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sam Vines scored his first international goal on a header in the eighth minute, and a U.S. team mostly of backup players opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti on Sunday night. Shaq Moore's cross bounced off two Haitans to Gyasi Zardes,...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Haiti, 2021 Gold Cup live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team begin their Gold Cup journey this evening in Kansas City when they open up group stage play against Haiti. Haiti, who qualified for the Gold Cup through the Prelims, come in with some momentum and confidence. Still, the USMNT will want to start their Gold Cup campaign off with a good performance, as the players seek to prove that they can handle the pressure of international competition.
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

2021 Gold Cup Recap: USA 1-0 Haiti - An adequate win to start the tournament

In an overall uninspiring performance, the USA came away with a 1-0 win over Haiti thanks to an 8th minute Sam Vines goal. Overall, the game could be characterized as uneven as the USA spent much of the game failing to break down Haiti as Le Grenadiers managed to hold the Americans to just one goal and have a punchers chance at a point for the whole game. Out of 10, the game was maybe a 3, 3.5 at best, perhaps the ball was covered in BBQ sauce or something.

Comments / 0

Community Policy