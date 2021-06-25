USNT weekend viewing guide: can Daryl do more damage?
There is a full slate of MLS and NWSL action as we wrap up June and head into the heart of summer. Here’s what you can keep your eye on this weekend:. Daryl Dike looks to get the weekend started right as Orlando City take on a struggling Inter Miami side Friday evening. Dike is coming off a two goal performance in a 5-0 drubbing of San Jose on Tuesday. It was Orlando’s second win in a row and fourth in their last five games, though to be fair, those wins have all been against teams that are struggling mightily thus far this season. That caveat aside, the hot streak has moved Orlando into second place in the Eastern conference standings, and they look like a team that could make some noise, particularly if Dike sticks around for a bit. Dike was joined in the starting lineup Sunday by Chris Mueller and Andres Peréa, who have also been named to the Gold Cup provisional roster.www.starsandstripesfc.com