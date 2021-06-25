‘Schmigadoon’ Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Get Trapped in a Musical (Video)
Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” on Friday. The series stars “Saturday Night Live’s” Cecily Strong and “Key & Peele’s” Keegan Michael-Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who stumble onto a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They soon discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”www.thewrap.com