Since the Washington Wizards decided not to bring Scott Brooks back next season as their head coach, two names have consistently been considered the hypothetical frontrunners to succeed him. One is Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who interviewed earlier this week. The other is Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr., a former Wizards assistant coach who is also the son of the long-time Bullets legend. Unseld has not been reported to have interviewed with Washington.