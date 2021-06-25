Former U.S. intelligence agency director joins T-Mobile board

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Dexter V. Perry joined the boards of First Bancorp and First Bank, North Carolina's largest community bank. Perry, age 51, is a Certified Financial Planner and a registered Investment Advisor Representative with One Providence Capital, LLC, a registered Investment Adviser Firm based in Cary, North Carolina (NC). He began his career as a consumer bank manager and investment sales producer with First Union National Bank. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Duke University in 1991, Perry served on the Board of Trustees of the NC Supplemental Retirement Plan, chairing the audit committee and the investment subcommittee, the latter of which was charged with overseeing and monitoring plan assets in excess of $6 billion and reviewing the investment manager performance of over 25 individual mandates stipulated by the plan.