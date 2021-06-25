Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Former U.S. intelligence agency director joins T-Mobile board

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 16 days ago

T-Mobile US, Inc. has named former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Letitia A. “Tish” Long to its board of directors. Long, who was the first woman to lead a major U.S. intelligence agency, will serve as the company’s national security director as the company merges with Sprint. She also...

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#U S#T Mobile#Sprint#Nga#Copt#The Board Of Visitors Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Businessbizjournals

Global advisory firm Teneo appoints former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairwoman

Global advisory firm Teneo has appointed former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as its chairwoman in the wake of the resignation last week of its chief executive. Burns has served as a senior advisor to Teneo since 2017 and was previously a client of the firm. She said that as chairwoman, she will focus on advising and growing Teneo’s client base as well as continuing to build “a world-class firm culture.”
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

FIRST appoints Dave Schwartzburg as Chair, names five new Board of Directors

During the recent 2021 AGM, Dave Schwartzburg, Information Security Architect from Cisco was newly appointed as the Chair of the premier organization and recognized global leader in incident response – Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST). Dave has 18 years of cybersecurity expertise including three years as a...
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

Hanscom AFB team supports ‘revolutionary’ zero trust effort

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Personnel from the AFNet Sustainment and Operations Branch at Hanscom Air Force Base are partnering with the Air Combat Command Directorate of Cyberspace and Information Dominance to develop a modern software-based perimeter that will deliver zero trust capabilities to applications across the Air Force.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Market Spire’s Space-Based Data Products to Public Sector; Ed Fakler Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector customers with Spire Global‘s maritime and aircraft tracking data as part of a new partnership between the companies. Spire’s space-based automatic identification system maritime data and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast aircraft tracking information will be offered to government end users to help them enhance operational processes and observe suspicious activities around the world, the companies said Thursday in a joint statement.
Newport News, VAExecutiveBiz

HII Receives $90M Contract Modification for US, UK Submarine Tech Services

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded an $89.9 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to continue industrial work on submarines operated by the U.S. Navy and its British counterpart. The Virginia-based military shipbuilder will provide program management, engineering, yard planning, trade and technical services for underwater vessel facilities,...
Softwareaithority.com

Xillio Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

MISA membership accelerates collaboration among members and global reach of Xillio’s migration and compliance solutions. Xillio, the global content migration solutions provider that enables organizations to modernize information landscapes, is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a global ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s to better defend against a world of increasing threats. By joining MISA, Xillio aims to accelerate the global reach and delivery of Xillio’s robust portfolio of migration and compliance solutions, while working in collaboration with Microsoft and its partners on the further improvement of compliant information management for enterprise, government, and other public sector customers.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Walker joins Midwest BankCentre’s legal board of directors

Cheryl D.S. Walker, interim president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation and an experienced attorney, has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors. She serves as chair of the Missouri Ethics Commission, president of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission, vice president of the St. Louis Regional Arts Commission, board member for St. Louis Business Empowerment Center and as a commissioner on the Tower Grove Park Board. She is an Alexis de Tocqueville cabinet member for the United Way of Greater St. Louis and a trustee for the Whitaker Foundation, centered on enhancing the arts and encouraging use of urban parks. She formerly served on the University of Missouri Board of Curators, which she chaired in 2008.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dexter V. Perry Joins First Bancorp, First Bank Board Of Directors

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Dexter V. Perry joined the boards of First Bancorp and First Bank, North Carolina's largest community bank. Perry, age 51, is a Certified Financial Planner and a registered Investment Advisor Representative with One Providence Capital, LLC, a registered Investment Adviser Firm based in Cary, North Carolina (NC). He began his career as a consumer bank manager and investment sales producer with First Union National Bank. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Duke University in 1991, Perry served on the Board of Trustees of the NC Supplemental Retirement Plan, chairing the audit committee and the investment subcommittee, the latter of which was charged with overseeing and monitoring plan assets in excess of $6 billion and reviewing the investment manager performance of over 25 individual mandates stipulated by the plan.
U.S. Politicspetapixel.com

US Intelligence Agency Photoshops Cover Photo of Diversity Report

A US intelligence agency is being mocked on social media for obviously “Photoshopping” the cover photo of its latest annual demographic report, which presents “efforts addressing diversity and inclusion.”. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was established by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004,...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Former Magenta Therapeutics and Foundation Medicine CFO Jason Ryan to Join Sema4 Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced the appointment of renowned executive Jason Ryan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ryan will begin serving on Sema4’s Board of Directors upon his official appointment after Sema4 closes its previously announced business combination with CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

NightDragon Founder Dave DeWalt Joins Kraus Hamdani Aerospace Board of Directors

KHA delivers a next-generation Earth observation, intelligence and analytics platform via medium and high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles. Kraus Hamdani Aerospace (KHA), a leader in ultra-long endurance Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), today announced the appointment of Dave DeWalt as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors. As a well-respected technology visionary and veteran CEO, DeWalt will help the company deliver on its mission to leverage aerial intelligence and communications to solve large-scale worldwide problems.
Economympamag.com

Structured finance leader joins MAXEX’s board of directors

Digital mortgage clearinghouse MAXEX has announced that Lesley Goldwasser (pictured) has been appointed to its board of directors. A veteran leader in the structured finance sector, Goldwasser had been an investor in MAXEX for several years and has served as an advisor to the company since its launch in 2016. She is also currently a managing partner at GreensLedge, an independent investment banking firm focused on the structured credit and alternative investment marketplace. Before that, Goldwasser led the Global Hedge Fund Strategic Services unit at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Oakland, CAkaiserpermanente.org

Veteran retail exec Jenny Ming joins boards of directors

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated, nonprofit health care organization, has announced that Jenny J. Ming, a veteran retail executive who was most recently president and CEO of Charlotte Russe, has been named to the boards of directors for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals — known as Kaiser Permanente.
Businessaithority.com

Mark Ganz, Former CEO at Cambia Health Solutions, Joins Innovaccer’s Strategic Advisory Board

Ganz Brings More Than 25 Years of Healthcare Leadership Experience to Help Innovaccer Build the Future of Health on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Leading healthcare technology company Innovaccer Inc. announced that Mark Ganz, former CEO at Cambia Health Solutions, will join its Strategic Advisory Board. In his new role, Ganz will help Innovaccer drive innovation and advance the Innovaccer Health Cloud, the company’s platform for powering the future of health.
Businessaithority.com

Former Cisco Cybersecurity Chief Joins MeasuredRisk’s Board Of Directors

Former Cisco heavyweight’s pedigree as a tech pioneer and business visionary will further deepen MR’s high-tech brains trust as the go-to global market leader for data-driven risk detection, says company. MeasuredRisk, the emerging high-tech data analytics business with deep expertise in global and supply chain risk, announced the appointment of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy