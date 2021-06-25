Former U.S. intelligence agency director joins T-Mobile board

Cheryl D.S. Walker, interim president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation and an experienced attorney, has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors. She serves as chair of the Missouri Ethics Commission, president of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission, vice president of the St. Louis Regional Arts Commission, board member for St. Louis Business Empowerment Center and as a commissioner on the Tower Grove Park Board. She is an Alexis de Tocqueville cabinet member for the United Way of Greater St. Louis and a trustee for the Whitaker Foundation, centered on enhancing the arts and encouraging use of urban parks. She formerly served on the University of Missouri Board of Curators, which she chaired in 2008.