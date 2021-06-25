Cancel
Yankees need this version of Gary Sanchez in order to win the division

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 16 days ago

It was an unimaginable question a month ago. Even Gary Sanchez smiled a little as it was asked. Would the Yankees’ controversial catcher like to be in the Home Run Derby? Sanchez declined, politely citing he’d like to keep his energy for the games that count.

But Sanchez’ turnaround has been dramatic. A question about the All-Star game would have been laughable less than a month ago. On May 29, was the target of fans’ wrath, still hitting below .200 with a .685 OPS. After 21 games in which he slashed .329/.405/.714 with a 1.119 OPS and seven home runs, Sanchez is the engine driving the Yankees’ sudden resurgence.

“Having Gary up there smacking homers and squaring balls up is a huge boost for us,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “And he’s gonna continue that.”

He needs to continue that, especially this weekend. The Yankees head into this three-game series at Fenway 3.5 games behind the second-place Red Sox, who were shutout by the division-leading Rays Thursday night.

It’s the first time the Yankees have seen their division rival since the Red Sox came into the Bronx and swept the Bombers for the first time at Yankee Stadium in a decade.

They bring some momentum, having won seven of their last nine and their last three series.

“Winning is fun. You can find a lot of good motivation when you start winning games and like I always say, winning a series is important,” Sanchez said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu. “Now we have to focus on the upcoming series in Boston, and that’s definitely what we want to do. We want to go there and win the series.”

After a rough start to the season, which included going 5-8 against Tampa Bay, the Bombers need to win this series to get themselves back in the mix to win this.

And to do that, the Yankees need Sanchez to continue his hot tear.

After fixing his stance, eliminating a leg kick that had affected his timing and his approach to the ball, Sanchez goes into these three games having hit home runs in back-to-back games for the third time this season. In his last nine games, Sanchez has hit .357/.438/1.000 with five of his 13 home runs and 10 of his 29 RBI.

That last Red Sox series was just as Sanchez was starting to heat up. The catcher went .273/.333/.364 with a double and two RBI in those three games. Since then, Sanchez has raised his slugging percentage 119 points.

The Yankees offense started to tick up right around the same time. In the past 14 games, the Bombers have gone 9-5 and hit .280/.341/.499 with 29 homers and averaged 5.5 runs per game.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both noted that having Sanchez in the lineup with them has helped them see better pitches. Sanchez, however, said that this lineup was always going to do damage, eventually.

“It goes back to the time where we were struggling to score runs and I kept saying it’s just a matter of time,” Sanchez said. “I have so much confidence in the talent that we have in my teammates and we’re able to do that. Eventually this is what was supposed to happen.”

Yes, the Bombers were supposed to have an offense like this when it was drawn up on paper, but it obviously hasn’t been the case. In that three-game series against the Red Sox, the Yankees scored 10 total runs, hit just two home runs and grounded into six double plays.

Judge cited that Red Sox series, however, as being a point where the Yankees started to put things around. Yankees manager Aaron Boone sees it as an evolving process.

“We’re getting closer. I think we expect a lot in that room. And those guys expect to be a great team and we’re not there yet,” Boone said. “There’s no doubt that they’re getting closer and closer to that and working really hard behind the scenes to get to that point.

“We’re obviously starting to see more results after going through a difficult stretch,” Boone said. “But it’s a confident group that expects a lot and we’ll keep fighting to try and get to that point where we’re the team we want to be and hopefully that’s not till the very end.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

