Nashville, TENN. – After setting an industry record with six consecutive No. 1 hits, 4x GRAMMY Award winning, platinum-selling duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY are announcing RELATE | The 2021 Fall Tour. After wowing crowds in 2020 with their Pollstar recognized drive-in theater performances, this 24-date trek will see Joel and Luke Smallbone return to the road in compelling fashion, arranging their electrifying live spectacle for arenas and amphitheaters. BRAND NEW, never performed songs from an upcoming studio project will be featured on the tour’s setlist, along with selections from the duo’s nine No. 1 hits – including “joy.,” “Fix My Eyes,” and the cross-genre multi-week smash “God Only Knows.” This will be fans’ first chance to hear new music straight from the source.