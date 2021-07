Former Dwenger, PFW star shows rust at local charity event. Cal Elzey returned to competitive golf Monday at Fort Wayne Country Club. He'll soon be playing much more of it. Elzey shot a 78 as one of the professionals at the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am, helping his team – each group had four amateurs and one pro – finish second on net score with an adjusted total of 199. It was the first competitive golf the former Bishop Dwenger and Purdue Fort Wayne star had played in nearly a year. He wasn't satisfied with his performance but was just happy to hit shots that mattered again.