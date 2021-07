Once you’ve learned the lingo, accepted the risk, and met your other financial priorities, the next step to crypto investing is actually buying in. There are thousands of different cryptocurrencies, but experts say you should take a hard pass on most of them. Crypto values fluctuate by the hour, and this can be especially true for lesser-known coins. Even more established cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin experience their share of volatility, but at least have a greater record of increasing in value over time.