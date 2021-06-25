Cancel
Conan O’Brien Bids a “Smart and Stupid” Farewell to Conan, and Linear TV

Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in nearly 30 years, the late night landscape has a Conan-shaped void. Conan O’Brien ended his current show, Conan, on Thursday night, concluding an 11-year run on TBS. His reign as late night’s favorite redhead began 28 years ago, when he assumed hosting duties for NBC’s Late Night from David Letterman in 1993. Next up, O’Brien will lead a weekly variety series for HBO Max, expected to air in 2022.

Celebritiesaspenpublicradio.org

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: I’ve Thought About This ‘War Horse’ Bit From ‘Conan’ Once a Week For the Past Decade

The Clip: Conan, “The War Horse Score Does NOT Deserve an Oscar”. The Pitch: In the midst of the 2012 Oscar season, talk show host Conan O’Brien points out that the Steven Spielberg film War Horse was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Original Score. But when he played a clip from the film, the score did not sound like something composer John Williams would have come up with.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Learns About "FUPA" – "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan"

A fan breaks the show when she teaches Conan about the "delightfully crude" acronym FUPA. Listen to the rest of this "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan" minisode @ http://listen.teamcoco.com/fupayt. Follow Team Coco Podcasts on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamcocopodcasts.
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
MoviesVanity Fair

The Worst Person in the World Is the Best Film at Cannes So Far

A week or so ago, I was bemoaning to a similarly childless friend in his 30s that there aren’t enough movies about people like us. People who have decided that raising children just isn’t for them and, while convinced it is the right decision, feel a sort of nervous tingle as we gaze out at a (hopefully) vast and entirely unmapped future. There just isn’t a lot of guidance for, or reflection of, this condition in film form, precious few considerations of the itchiness of the heart when wondering what shapes life could take without the defining imposition of children.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
MoviesVanity Fair

Yes, That Greta Gerwig-Margot Robbie Barbie Movie Is Actually Happening

Not only is the Barbie movie happening, but the director-star pairing of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie couldn’t be better. We first reported in late 2016 that a big-screen adaptation of Mattel’s classic toy (now known for her outdated and unrealistic beauty ideal) was in the works. Sony had already commissioned and chucked different concepts, including one crafted by Diablo Cody and another meant to star Amy Schumer.

