Filmmaking Starts at Home

I hit a wall a few years back. I was living in Los Angeles and had spent too many years trying to get films, going to meetings that amounted to little more than polite smiles and then rushing to get back home, where I could be myself again. I had a young family and was running out of time, because I didn’t know how to feed my kids. It seemed like the worst possible time to make a film and I was forced to look at myself in the mirror and ask the inevitable question: Was I a filmmaker, or someone who was trying to make films?