Seltzerland Festival Arrives In Chicago This Weekend

Seltzerland is coming to the Midwest this weekend, and it’s kicking off seltzer season!

Although hard seltzers are refreshing year-round, they’ve become somewhat synonymous with warmer months. Despite the stormy weather ahead, temperatures are high, and “seltzer season” starts now.

Seltzerland is the first-of-its-kind nationally touring hard seltzer festival that’ll bring over 100 hard seltzer to cities around the country. After a groundbreaking event series last year, Seltzerland is returning and this year has made several stops in the Midwest with Chicago’s Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course its last port of call on the weekend of June 26th.

As part of Seltzerland’s Midwest Tour, it first stopped at the picturesque Oak Hills Golf Course in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 5th, and then headed to The Highlands Golf & Tennis Club in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, June 12th, before this weekend teeing off in the Windy City on Saturday, June 26th.

The event will be packed with hard seltzer brands big and small including White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer), Basic and Coors Seltzer.

Groups of 20 or less will be able to attend and are able to socially distance by spreading out across each course’s fairways. Iconic brands and beloved local companies will be offering a variety of beverage samplings and there will be food available across the event site as well as photoshoots designed for the ‘gram.

“This past year has been filled with remarkable challenges, so we created Seltzerland to give people something to look forward to and have fun together in a safe environment. After the success of our 2020 tour, we are excited to expand to even more cities and share this safe and much-needed experience with new people. What better way to enjoy drinks with friends than on a gorgeous, open, sprawling, outdoor golf course?” said Cannonball Productions CEO & Founder Kate Levenstien.

Guests can expect vendors and staff to be wearing masks and protective gloves while attendees must maintain a six feet distance between other groups and should wear a mask when not sampling the seltzers.

Tickets for Chicago’s Seltzerland festival can be purchased at www.seltzerland.com/chicago-2021 . General Admission tickets begin at $29 while VIP tickets start at $49.

Any questions or ticketing inquiries should be sent to hello@cannonballproductions.com.

[ Featured image courtesy of Cannonball Productions ]