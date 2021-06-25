BIFF film review: ‘Godspeed, Los Polacos!’ traverses choppy waters of adventure, Soviet-era Poland

Directed by Steven Soderbergh. US, 2021, 115 minutes. Available with subscription on HBO Max. There’s a handful of artists you could nominate to be the current godfather of American crime movies, but one nominee that’s probably not mentioned enough is Bill Duke. Across his 40-plus-year career of both acting in and directing films, Duke has constantly returned to crime fiction—sometimes adapting the classics, and sometimes contributing to new ones. First he earned directorial cred doing episodes of seminal cop shows like Hill Street Blues (1981-87) and Miami Vice (1984-90), later he performed in low-scale adaptations of novels by mystery Grand Masters like Elmore Leonard (Freaky Deaky, 2012) and Walter Mosley (Always Outnumbered, 1998), and in between he directed his own adaptations of mainstay characters like Chester Himes’ Harlem Detectives (A Rage in Harlem, 1991) and Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe (The Golden Spiders, 2000). To seal his application, Duke also directed a genuine classic American crime movie from original material with Deep Cover (1992), a furiously stylized war on drugs detective story that conjures up an impenetrable smog of historical, sociopolitical, and even biblical implications (the film is scheduled for a home-video re-release by the Criterion Collection on July 13, an institutional rubber stamp confirming its slow-growing reputation as one of the best Hollywood films of the 1990s).