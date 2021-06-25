Make Them Suffer Debut New Song + Video With Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante

Honestly? This band followed me on Twitter and I had two seconds to check out what they were up to and dug it, so decided to post about their debut EP. Nothing more complicated than that happening here. Welsh trio Lurcher are guitarist/vocalist Joe Harvatt, bassist Tom Shortt and drummer Simon Bonwick, and they bring a sense of weight to a kind of progressive heavy rock — I’m hearing Roadsaw, Cave In and a whole bunch of others, but only in drips and drabs; they don’t seem to be directly aping anybody — not really experienced enough to be full of itself yet and so all the more exciting for that. I haven’t heard all of Coma at this point — it’s out Sept. 3 on Trepanation Recordings; CDs limited to 50 copies, tapes to 20 — but with the label behind it, a mastering job by Jaime Gomez Arellano and the two tracks they have up now, they sound like a band looking to make a splash who might just do it. Worth your time to check out. I’m glad I did.