Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Between the Buried and Me Drop New Track, “Fix the Error”

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the Buried and Me, who yesterday announced their new album, Colors II — a sequel to the widely-loved 2007 masterpiece, Colors — have unveiled that album’s first single, “Fix the Error.” It features a drum solo in the middle with contributions by three world-renowned all-stars (in addition to BTBAM mainstay Blake Richardson): Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria). Wowza!

www.metalsucks.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Portnoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ct#Atlanta#Ballroom#Dream Theater#Ex Candiria#Ga#Canal Club#Mn Lyric Theater#The Knitting Factory#Wa#Fremont Country Club#Rock Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Lord Huron, Pinegrove, The Hu, ZZ Top, Between the Buried and Me, and more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. TONSTARTSSBANDHT. Experimental duo Tonstartssbandht will be on tour this fall, including shows in...
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

Lost Kings Dropping Feels with New Track “ME, MYSELF AND ADDERALL” Ft. Goody Grace

You know things are good when the Los Angeles-based producers Lost Kings release new music. Today is no exception. Rob and Nick otherwise known as The Lost Kings have risen up the ranks of new producers gaining over 800 combined streams and their latest track “Me, Myself & Adderall” featuring singer-songwriter Goody Grace drops hard feels today.
MusicMetalSucks

Weedeater Announce More Summer Tour Dates, The Atomic Bitchwax to Open

Weedeater have announced another string of tour dates following their previously announced August run of the Southeast and South with Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett. The newly announced trek will venture into the Midwest and Northeast in September with The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, and Rebelmatic in support. All dates are below.
Houston, TXtexassignal.com

Hoochies of Houston: the city’s newest grassroots organization

Activist Nia Jones, also known on social media as Hoochie God, said after the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant she felt a need to speak up for Black women across the country. Bryant was shot by the Columbus Police Department outside of her home. Williams said she felt outraged by the reaction to her death and that Black children deserve to be treated like children.
Oakland, CA48hills.org

New Music: Just-dropped tracks, from in and out of the ‘rock’ box

Stretching the genre range from indie-rock, alternative synth-pop, and vaporwave-boogie, we’ve got three new tracks for you to check out. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, the one-time Oakland artist currently based in LA, returns with a feel-good lead single from her “Hopefully Limitless” EP that promises to work the synth-pop angle with stoic positivity and light. Like most of her work, track “No One” is emotional, with lyrics that evoke vivid imagery. Recorded with producers Vice Cooler (Peaches, Stereo Total, etc.) and So Drove in LA, it takes her work squarely into the realm of alt-pop. Most of the material was written before the COVID-19 global pandemic, but as the world returns to a sense of hopeful wonder, so has she.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Stalley Drops Sweet New Track "Oranges In June"

Massillon native Stalley is coming off his Cake EP that hit streaming services at the dawn of 2021, and now has even more heat to drop. “Oranges In June” (the song) sounds exactly what they (the fruit) would taste like. The rapper spits about local women around his town, his style, smoking top-shelf Runtz, all the while keeping a lazily listenable flow. Does it get any more fit for the hottest season of the year than that?
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

There’s a secluded and hidden beach in Palmyra, Indiana, that few Hoosiers know about, and it’s absolutely perfect if you’re looking for some peace and tranquility during the warmest months of the year. Pristine blue waters and a sandy beach will make you think you’ve gone to the Bahamas for the day! It turns out […] The post The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Igorrr Undergo Significant Lineup Changes

Experimental, multi-genre metal unit Igorrr, the project led by French musician Guitier Serre, have undergone some significant lineup changes, with both vocalists — Laurent Lunoir and Laure Le Prunenec — exiting the band. In their place are two new vocalists, Aphrodite Patoulidou and JB Le Bail, along with guitarist Martyn Clement.
MusicMetalSucks

Between the Buried and Me Post Animated Music Video for “Fix the Error”

Between the Buried and Me have released a video for “Fix the Error,” the new track they unveiled last month from their forthcoming album, Colors II. The clip is an animated affair in which our protagonist and his cronies overthrow the corporate overlords that keep us down… only to find out the real folks in charge are not who we expected!
New York City, NYnextmosh.com

Between The Buried And Me share “Fix The Error” music video

Share the post "Between The Buried And Me share “Fix The Error” music video" Between The Buried And Me have uploaded their new animated music video for hot new single “Fix The Error” (featuring drum solos from Mike Portnoy, ﻿Navene Koperweis, and Ken Schalk) — check out the clip below. The song appears on the band’s recently announced new full-length offering titled ‘Colors II,’ which drops on Friday, August 20th through Sumerian Records (pre-order).
Musictheprp.com

Between The Buried And Me Debut Animated “Fix The Error” Music Video

Between The Buried And Me have dropped an official music video for their latest single “Fix The Error“. The track features several guest drum solos from the likes of Mike Portnoy (The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals As Leaders and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria). Speaking of this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy