Between the Buried and Me Drop New Track, “Fix the Error”
Between the Buried and Me, who yesterday announced their new album, Colors II — a sequel to the widely-loved 2007 masterpiece, Colors — have unveiled that album’s first single, “Fix the Error.” It features a drum solo in the middle with contributions by three world-renowned all-stars (in addition to BTBAM mainstay Blake Richardson): Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria). Wowza!www.metalsucks.net