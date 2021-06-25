Between the Buried and Me Drop New Track, “Fix the Error”

Stretching the genre range from indie-rock, alternative synth-pop, and vaporwave-boogie, we’ve got three new tracks for you to check out. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, the one-time Oakland artist currently based in LA, returns with a feel-good lead single from her “Hopefully Limitless” EP that promises to work the synth-pop angle with stoic positivity and light. Like most of her work, track “No One” is emotional, with lyrics that evoke vivid imagery. Recorded with producers Vice Cooler (Peaches, Stereo Total, etc.) and So Drove in LA, it takes her work squarely into the realm of alt-pop. Most of the material was written before the COVID-19 global pandemic, but as the world returns to a sense of hopeful wonder, so has she.