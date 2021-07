The US Personal Consumption Price Index (PCE) excluding food and energy components increased 0.5% after rising 0.7% in April. The American economy is on the rise, but labor market data remains the weak link of this dynamics. With the gradual economy open, inflation has begun to slow, but some sectors are still struggling to recover. However, analysts are confident that the situation should improve significantly by the fall. Especially because the bipartisan infrastructure development bill for $1.2 trillion was adopted last week.