The Mandalorian, the popular and successful series of Star Wars exclusive of Disney+, closed its second season in style with several cliffhangers one of the most promising; although one of the most interesting announcements was the confirmation of a new Star Wars product, in this case, a new spin-off series derived from The Mandalorian and starring Boba Fett with The Book of Boba Fett. Although the curious thing about the subject is that one of its protagonists, the actress Ming-Na Wen that brings the bounty hunter to life Fennec Shand, I didn’t know I was shooting the spin-off until well into production.