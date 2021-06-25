UWS Community Fridge Shuts Down After Residents File ‘Hostile’ Complaints

A community fridge on the Upper West Side has been forced to close after nine months following “increasingly hostile” complaints that were made to local host West End Church, according to a post published to the West End Fridge’s Instagram account in mid-June. Reverend William Critzman, a senior minister at the church, told West Side Rag that “a small, but very vocal contingent of our immediate neighbors…made explicit demands” to shutter the fridge and the church’s free coffee program. “Complaints about marijuana usage were among the concerns our neighbors expressed,” Critzman told the website.