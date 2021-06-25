AmaWaterways Partners with Ancestry on Family History Cruises

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — “Remember man as you pass by. As you are now, so once was I. As I am now, you soon will be. So have a good time, and follow me.”. These words label a deteriorating human skull near the entrance of the Fort Kearney Museum. Past that, there are more than 10,000 artifacts of great historical value that tell stories of the world, America, Nebraska, Kearney and the Johnson family.