AmaWaterways Partners with Ancestry on Family History Cruises

By Evan Gove
porthole.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular river cruise lines has a new partnership which could help guests learn more about Europe, but also their family history as well! AmaWaterways has announced a collaboration with Ancestry, one of the most popular family history and genomics providers, on a special cruise package which allows travelers to further personalize and enrich their river cruise experience through pre-cruise private consultation and family history research, onboard presentations and curated excursions accompanied by an expert genealogist throughout the cruise.

