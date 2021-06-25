AmaWaterways Partners with Ancestry on Family History Cruises
One of the most popular river cruise lines has a new partnership which could help guests learn more about Europe, but also their family history as well! AmaWaterways has announced a collaboration with Ancestry, one of the most popular family history and genomics providers, on a special cruise package which allows travelers to further personalize and enrich their river cruise experience through pre-cruise private consultation and family history research, onboard presentations and curated excursions accompanied by an expert genealogist throughout the cruise.www.porthole.com