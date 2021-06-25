Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Killers jailed for ‘senseless’ attack launched after trivial car incident

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxqZE_0af9TZTa00
Amaan Momand

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a street attack victim who was punched and kicked after his wife was racially abused.

Jamie Taylor was jailed for four years and Taylor Pountney was given a three-year term for killing 23-year-old Amaan Momand, West Midlands Police said.

The force said Mr Momand was fatally injured as he protected his wife in the Maypole area of Birmingham, suffering one punch and a single kick at about 4.30pm on September 19 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsmzR_0af9TZTa00
Taylor Pountney

In a statement issued after the defendants were sentenced, officers said racial abuse was shouted at Mr Momand’s wife after the defendants passed her in a car.

Following the attack, passers-by tended to Mr Momand before paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he died three days later from a head injury.

Taylor and Pountney fled the scene but CCTV footage was used to identify them and track down the red Peugeot car they drove away in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWud7_0af9TZTa00
Jamie Taylor

Pountney, 18, of Trittiford Road, Yardley, Birmingham, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Taylor, 23, of Tidworth Croft, King’s Heath, Birmingham, had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen said: “Rather than drive away and carry on with their day, this pair chose to get out of the car they were travelling in and confront Mr Momand and his wife just because they’d had to brake to allow the couple to cross a road.

“This is a senseless and tragic incident over a matter so trivial that descended into such significant violence that a man has lost his life.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Uk#Cctv#Nottingham Crown Court#King S Heath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate and William congratulate Ashleigh Barty on Wimbledon win

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty on an “incredible” final. Kate and William were watching Saturday’s match from the Royal Box, alongside celebrities and tennis greats as the Australian played her way to success. Keen tennis fan Kate, who is patron of the All...
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Florida breaks annual manatee death record in first six months

More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds, officials said. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded between January 1 and July 2, breaking the previous record of 830 that died in 2013 because of an outbreak of toxic red tide.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

I came to help and you stabbed me, paramedic tells knifeman in court

A paramedic stabbed by a man she had gone to help told him in court “you took all that I am away from me”, as he was jailed for nine years for the attack. Martyn Smith, 53, was sent to prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, after admitting two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.
WorldBBC

Havant murder: Pair jailed for aiding killer after BBQ stabbing

Two people have been jailed for assisting a murderer after he stabbed his friend at a barbecue. Kevin Batchelor, 26, killed George Allison, 21, at a house in Havant, Hampshire, in May 2020. The killer went to his sister's house where his bloodstained clothes were washed and the knife was...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Five found guilty of killing teenage taekwondo star

Five young men have been found guilty of killing a taekwondo star who was knocked off his bicycle and then set upon as he lay injured. Amrou Greenidge, 18, suffered catastrophic injuries following the attack in Fulham, south-west London, on Sunday August 18 2019, and died two days later. Following...
Public SafetyBBC

Alec Driver death: Man jailed after 2007 attack victim dies

A man already serving a jail sentence has been convicted of murdering a man he attacked and left in a coma 14 years ago. Mark Cranfield was originally jailed for attempted murder after stamping on the head of Alec Driver, 41, in Blackpool, Lancashire, in 2007. Cranfield has now admitted...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Man charged after attack outside Shrewsbury pub

A man has been charged with ABH and carrying a weapon in relation to an assault outside a pub in Shrewsbury town centre. West Mercia Police confirmed Quade Jay, 25, from Shrewsbury, was arrested and charged following an incident outside The Vaults, in Castle Gates on Tuesday, June 29, where a 27-year-old man was assaulted at around 11pm.
Public SafetyBBC

Wednesbury: Two women hit by car in 'deliberate attack'

Two women were deliberately driven at causing them serious injuries. West Midlands Police said a car mounted the pavement in Lower High Street, Wednesbury, just before 01:45 BST, hitting the women, before driving off. The victims, aged 19 and 20, were taken to hospital where officers said they remained in...
Public SafetyBBC

Wirral teenagers jailed for machete attack on Liverpool train

Two teenagers who slashed their victims in the head in a "horrific" machete attack on a train have been jailed. Kyle Kearney, 18, and Bailey Doyle, 17, chased their victims through the train and on to the platform at Liverpool Lime Street Station on 19 March. The victims suffered severe...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Brighton cat killer: Man found guilty of attacks on 16 cats

A man has been found guilty of carrying out a campaign of cat killings in Brighton.Shopping centre security guard Steve Bouquet, 54, was accused of stabbing nine cats to death and injuring seven more in Brighton in East Sussex.On Wednesday a jury at Chichester Crown Court found him guilty of 16 offences of criminal damage, in relation to the cats, and possession of a knife.The campaign of gruesome attacks took place between October 2018 and June 2019. During that period, police received a spike in reports of felines being killed or injured in suspicious circumstances, but were unable to identify a subject...
SocietySunderland Echo

Jail sentence for Easington man after racially-aggravated attack on Tesco employee

Raymond Nevin, formerly of Brick Garth, Easington, now of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four weeks behind bars when he appeared before magistrates last week. Forty-three-year-old Nevin was jailed by Newcastle Magistrates Court when he appeared on Thursday, June 24. He pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated assault by beating at...
Public SafetyBBC

Man jailed for Edenbridge arson attack

An arsonist who threatened police officers and firefighters with a hammer has been jailed. Daniel Rutter, from Edenbridge, Kent, received a four-year prison sentence. Det Sgt Daniel Barker from Kent Police said: "Rutter's actions were excessively violent and could have easily led to a person dying."
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Police commissioner ‘sickened’ after guilty plea in Sarah Everard’s murder

A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment. Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose “primary role was uniformed patrol duties...

Comments / 6

Community Policy