Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

'Apparently, this was the best time': AD Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Moore News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. Nebraska and UNL leadership confirmed Friday morning that Moos is retiring, effective Wednesday. "I started to think about it a year and a half ago or so," Moos told the Journal Star in a phone conversation Friday afternoon. "Then the pandemic hit and there was no question that this ship needed its captain to navigate through that tough time and that crisis. I want to say this, gosh, I’ve been very blessed with a 40-year career and 28 as AD.

www.moorenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Williams
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Fred Hoiberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Retirement#Basketball#Regent University#Nebraska#Unl#The Journal Star#Nu#The University Of Montana#The University Of Oregon#Husker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska Statethespun.com

How Much Nebraska Is Reportedly Paying Former AD Bill Moos

Nebraska athletics got a surprise this week when reports emerged that athletic director Bill Moos was leaving. It soon turned out to be a retirement, rather than an ousting. But judging by the money, Nebraska may not be thrilled about it. According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Nebraska...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

NU Regent Clare addresses AD Moos’ departure

A funny thing happened on Nebraska Board of Regents representative Tim Clare’s trip to the Executive Club …. You could excuse Clare for not being prepared to answer the burning question, “What’s up with the Husker AD job?” on Monday. After all, the NU Regent had scheduled his visit with the Lincoln club members months before the June 28 date. He did not know then that NU Athletic Director Bill Moos would announce his retirement the Friday before the weekend.
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
NFLKearney Hub

Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year — Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost. — Jeff W.
College SportsNewsCow

Southwestern College AD Mike McCoy Announces Retirement

Mike McCoy has announced his retirement as athletic director from Southwestern College in Winfield. The college will begin a national search to fill the position immediately, according to a news release from the college, with the goal of having a new athletic director in place as close to the start of the fall semester as possible.
College Sports247Sports

PFF analyst: Kansas football's Lance Leipold a top-10 coach

No, Pro Football Focus — collectively — has not decided Lance Leipold is one of the best 10 coaches in college football, nor has the staff devised a metric at which the new KU coach ranks among the elite of the elite. But at least one analyst who covers that game views the new KU hire – and the name he was chosen over — in the top 20 for college football coaches.
Wisconsin State247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin's Paul Chryst fifth among Big Ten coaches

Paul Chryst moved up in CBS Sports’ annual Big Ten coach rankings. However, he still sits behind a handful of the University of Wisconsin’s rival coaches. Entering his seventh season at UW, Chryst ranks fifth on this year’s list, one spot up from his 2020 ranking. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz stayed at No. 4 while Penn State’s James Franklin moved to No. 3 after owning the top spot last year. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald made the most significant leap to No. 2 from No. 7, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day owns the top spot.
College SportsEastern Progress

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 20, redshirt freshman OLB Javin Wright

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
College Sports247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 57 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
College Sportsmontereycountyweekly.com

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 18, sophomore ILB Luke Reimer

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Jim Harbaugh Hires Biff Poggi As Michigan Football Associate Head Coach

TheWolverine.com has confirmed an earlier report from The Baltimore Sun that Baltimore St. Frances head coach Biff Poggi has been hired to serve as Michigan football's associate head coach, an off-field position. "He said he’ll serve as an associate head coach, helping Harbaugh mentor younger assistants and working hands-on with...
MLBsaturdaytradition.com

Penn State coach James Franklin pens message to Lonnie White Jr. ahead of MLB Draft

Penn State coach James Franklin sent a ‘Good luck’ message to 2021 signee Lonnie White Jr. ahead of the MLB Draft on Sunday night. White is one of the top high school outfielders in the nation, and could hear his name called in the first round. If he does —and ultimately chooses to pursue pro baseball — it would mean Penn State loses its second-highest rated recruit in its 2021 class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy