Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

O’Neill warns against ‘rewriting’ Stormont House Agreement in new legacy process

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2da4aG_0af9T6D000
Michelle O'Neill (PA Wire)

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has warned that a new process by the two governments on legacy must not “rewrite” the Stormont House Agreement.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney announced on Thursday a new process to reach out to families of victims, political parties and other stakeholders to talk about the way forward.

Speaking following a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference in Dublin, Mr Coveney described the Stormont House Agreement as the “starting point for those discussions”.

Mr Lewis said the process will “build on and develop on the principle of the Stormont House Agreement”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zboym_0af9T6D000
Brexit (PA Media)

In 2014, the Stormont House Agreement proposed a Historical Investigations Unit to examine unsolved murders during the Troubles and an Independent Commission on Information Retrieval for families to learn more about the fate of their loved ones.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill warned the governments against “going around” that agreement.

“I think unfortunately the British Government are hell-bent on ripping up the Stormont House Agreement and they are progressing another conversation around how to deal with the past whenever that was dealt with sufficiently back with the Stormont House Agreement which all parties and the two governments signed up to,” she said.

“What we need now is delivery upon what was agreed previously.

“There cannot be any rewriting of the Stormont House Agreement without the full support of all the parties and the support of both governments, so I very much will be looking towards the Irish Government to hold the British Government’s feet to the fire around the fact that they can’t unilaterally take action and go right around the Stormont House Agreement.”

First Minister Paul Givan said: “We look forward to that engagement with the Secretary of State around these issues.

“They have been well documented now for many years and the party will be up for that continued engagement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtZFF_0af9T6D000
Pictures of the Northern Ireland Executive Ministers (PA Wire)

Victims groups have said the process “must deliver”.

The WAVE Trauma Centre said it welcomes the announcement “as long as they are true to their word”.

The group said in a statement: “We have been promised engagement before. This time they need to honour their commitment. Victims and survivors cannot continue to be sidelined.”

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United (IVU), urged against amnesties and said both the UK and Ireland must commit to disclose the “maximum information supported by resourcing packages”.

He also called for a formal acknowledgement process to be “front and centre”.

He added: “The UK and the Republic of Ireland plus terrorist organisations and their political annexes must collectively state that in the context of the Troubles there was no legitimacy for the use of criminal violence in the pursuance of or defence of a political objective.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXWR9_0af9T6D000
1981 republican hunger strikes (PA Wire)

Mr Donaldson also called for the strengthening of laws around the glorification of terrorism.

“Any solution on legacy which fails to secure the support of the IVU constituency has no credibility,” he said.

“As the largest constituency of victims/survivors, IVU must not be ignored.

“The IVU family of groups will continue to campaign robustly on these matters, we have not put out the ‘white flag’, we will not allow those in positions of authority to be absolved from meeting their responsibilities, from doing what is right and just.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Michelle O'neill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormont House Agreement#Rewriting#Ireland#State#Irish#British#The British Government#The Wave Trauma Centre#Ivu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Terrorism
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

The famous faces at Wimbledon 2021

Plenty of famous faces enjoyed the tennis in the royal box at Wimbledon this year. The likes of Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Hugh Grant and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all in attendance over the fortnight.
CollegesPosted by
newschain

New laws ‘would give free rein to extremists on campus’

Labour has accused the Conservatives of enabling extremists to sue universities and students’ unions with upcoming laws the Government says are designed to protect freedom of speech. The Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill returns to the Commons on Monday, and Labour is urging Conservative MPs to vote with them...
Cell PhonesPosted by
newschain

Treasury wiped data from 117 phones after wrong Pin entered

The Treasury wiped all data from more than 100 Government-issued mobile phones last year because their users, including the department’s boss, entered the wrong Pin code. In response to a Freedom of Information request from the PA news agency, the Treasury said that its IT desk reset 117 of its approximately 2,100 mobile phones in 2020.
SocietyPosted by
newschain

‘Culture wars’ pit working class communities against each other – report

The so-called culture wars and the “anti-woke” agenda is pitting working class communities against each other, according to a new report. Research from The Fabian Society claims that rows over issues such as racial equality and cancel culture are stoked by politicians, media outlets and social media platforms rather than reflecting actual attitude divides amongst the public.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson withdraw from Open field

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-time Augusta winner Bubba Watson have withdrawn from the 149th Open Championship due to Covid-19. Matsuyama, who tested positive ahead of the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2 and has been self-isolating since, is symptom-free but subsequent PCR tests have continued to show positive results.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Police Scotland make £28.5m with nearly 100 property sales since 2013

Old police stations are among nearly 100 property sales which have made Police Scotland more than £28 million since 2013, figures show. The most lucrative was the former Strathclyde Police Headquarters at 173 Pitt Street, Glasgow, for £9.6 million in 2018, while the former police training school at 7 Chambers Street in Edinburgh fetched £3.3 million in 2017.
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Florida breaks annual manatee death record in first six months

More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds, officials said. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded between January 1 and July 2, breaking the previous record of 830 that died in 2013 because of an outbreak of toxic red tide.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Fire service deals with significant increase in calls on Eleventh Night

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said it dealt with a “significant increase” in emergency calls to bonfire-related incidents this year. More than 230 Eleventh Night bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland between Friday and Sunday nights. The bonfires precede the Twelfth of July parades, the main...
LifestylePosted by
newschain

Travelodge recruiting hundreds of new staff

Hotel chain Travelodge is looking to fill 680 jobs across the country in readiness for this summer’s “staycation” season. The recruitment drive includes full- and part-time positions for posts ranging from management, bar work and receptionists. Travelodge is also recruiting in-house maintenance engineers and will recruit workers for its head...
LawPosted by
newschain

Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gay couples

Israel’s Supreme Court has cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. The court ruled in 2020 that a surrogacy law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples, “disproportionately...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Covid crisis wealth boom for some, research suggests

The Covid-19 crisis has seen rising levels of wealth, the first time this has happened during a recession in 70 years, a new study suggests. The Resolution Foundation said its research also revealed a widening wealth gap as middle and high-wealth households have amassed savings and benefitted from rising house prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy