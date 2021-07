Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent up on Monday, on the back of positive global cues. BSE Sensex was hovering around 52,680, while the Nifty 50 index crossed 15,750. UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank among top index gainers. Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Banka nd Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were top Sensex laggards. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices. Bank Nifty index was nearing 36,000, Nifty IT index was up half a per cent.