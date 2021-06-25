Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lucha Libre FMV Ordered To Serve Lawsuit Papers To AAA Or Risk Case Dismissal

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuchablog reports that while there is no update regarding the lawsuit from Lucha Underground parent company Lucha Libre FMV against AAA, except that a deadline is fast approaching. FMV has until the end of the month to either serve papers to AAA or come up with a good reason why they have yet to do so, or the judge will through out the case. If that happens, AAA will be allowed to run shows in the US again, which the lawsuit is currently preventing.

411mania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmv#Combat#Lucha Underground#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Malakai Black Discusses His AEW Debut, Confirms Non-Compete Clause Report

Malakai Black made his AEW debut on Wednesday night’s Dynamite, and he discussed the debut on Twitch on Thursday. Black did a livestream and confirmed the report that his non-compete clause allowed him out after 30 days instead of the usual 90 for main roster WWE talent. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:
WWEPWMania

Joe Koff Talks About ROH’s Partnership With NJPW and ROH’s TV Ratings

Jason Powell welcomed Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff onto his Pro Wrestling Boom podcast to promote Sunday’s Best in the World pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:. ROH’s partnerships with NJPW and CMLL: “You know, first of all, CMLL, nobody’s wrestling, nobody’s traveling back and forth. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy