Did You Know Illinois has a 35ft Long Fire Breathing Dragon?

By Mark Hespen
 17 days ago
This giant metal dragon is a roadside attraction the likes I have never seen before, and I had no idea it was here in central Illinois!. I've been spending more and more time recently trying to plan summer road trips with a couple of my friends, and we've been wanting to do something different then just going to Chicago or St. Louis. So I was looking online at enjoyillinois.com trying to find places to take a day long trip too and I stumbled upon a thing called the Kaskaskia Dragon...

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

