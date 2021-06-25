Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Nifty Ends Up; Rating Agencies Cut India’s GDP Growth Forecast for FY22

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Banks led the charge on the indices today after a tepid opening. Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 closed 0.44% and 0.43% higher respectively. Tata Steel Ltd (NS: TISC ) gained the most today, closing up 4.64%, followed by AXIS Bank Ltd (NS: AXBK ), State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ) and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS: ICBK ) that gained 3.06%, 2.83% and 2.48% respectively. Nifty Bank closed up 1.58%.

in.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#State Bank Of India#Investing Com#Bse Sensex 30#Tata Steel Ltd#Tisc#Axis Bank Ltd#Axbk#Icici Bank Ltd#Icbk#Nifty Bank#Reliance Industries Ltd#Agm#Ntpc Ltd#Titan Company Ltd#Titn#Hindustan Unilever Ltd#S P#Fy22#India Ratings Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on auto, financial boost; CPI data awaited

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Gains in auto and financial stocks boosted Indian shares on Monday, with investors awaiting data on consumer price inflation (CPI) for June and industrial output for May. As of 0357 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Await U.S. Inflation Trajectory

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia. Risk currencies remained above their recent lows against both the U.S. currency and the yen as investor fears of a slowdown in the global economic recovery from COVID-19 calmed down for now. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking firm global cues as Treasury yields stabilized and signs of policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent jitters on slowing global growth. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 224 points, or 0.4 percent, to 52,610 in early trade,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 2-1/2-month low, market shifts attention to Q2 GDP data

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 2-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday as the market awaited second-quarter growth data for more clues on policy direction, after the central bank cut reserve requirements to prop up the economy. The yuan had softened to its weakest level since late April on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($6.48 trillion) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. While the move was flagged a few days earlier, the size of the cut was larger than expected, raising some concerns ahead of the release of June activity data and Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. However, most analysts did not think the cut in itself signalled a shift to an easier policy stance. "Last week's cut in the RRR suggests the economy is slowing more than desired and so there are downside risks to this week's real sector data," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. "We also suspect the PBOC will tolerate a weaker yuan, which would be a natural by-product of its easing stance." Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a more than two-week low of 6.4785 per dollar, 30 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4755. Traders and analysts said Monday's midpoint fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts, and it was 46 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4739 per dollar. However, the spot yuan didn't follow the weakening trend. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4743 at midday, 48 pips stronger than the previous late session close. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said instead of gauging impact on the market from higher liquidity against the backdrop of the RRR cut, markets should pay more attention to this week's data as evidence for the health of the broader economy. "If the upcoming China hard data for June and Q2 GDP justified PBOC's concern, a re-pricing of China growth slowing towards its annual target at around 6% will likely push the RMB to above the 6.5 handle," Cheung said. "Such case could open the door for PBOC's further easing and pose downside pressure on the RMB." Though China's decision to pump more liquidity into the financial system has dragged bond yields lower, many traders said its interest rate advantage over most major economies persisted and should continue to attract foreign capital inflows, supporting the yuan. The yield gap between China's 10-year government bonds and their U.S. counterpart stood at 163 basis points on Monday morning, the narrowest level since July 1, according to Refinitiv data. China's primary interbank money rates fell while treasury futures rose on Monday morning, following the RRR cut. The benchmark 10-year government bond futures for September delivery gained 0.27% by midday. The global dollar index rose to 92.193 at midday from the previous close of 92.147, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.478 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4785 6.4755 -0.05% Spot yuan 6.4743 6.4791 0.07% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.83% Spot change since 2005 27.84% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.16 98.06 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.193 92.147 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.478 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6422 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 0.1543 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Businessdallassun.com

Adani Group crossed USD 100 billion in first week of FY22

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In the first week of Financial Year (FY) 2021-2022, Adani Group crossed USD 100 billion in market capitalisation, said Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday. Virtually addressing the firm's shareholders at Annual General Meeting 2021, he noted that this 'milestone' is a first for a...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.24%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Banking, Oil & Gas and IT sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 fell 0.24%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 0.35%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
Marketskitco.com

Indian shares post weekly loss as investors gauge domestic developments

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their second weekly loss on Friday, struggling to break past recent peaks as investors assessed a host of developments, including a cabinet reshuffle and results from software services giant Tata Consultancy Services. Weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks, the blue-chip NSE Nifty...
Financial Reportscalculatedriskblog.com

Q2 GDP Forecasts: Around 9%

We continue to track 2Q GDP growth of 9.5% qoq saar. [July 9 estimate]. We left our Q2 GDP tracking estimate unchanged at +8.5% (qoq ar). [July 9 estimate]. The New York Fed Staff Nowcast stands at 3.2% for 2021:Q2 and 3.8% for 2021:Q3. [July 9 estimate]. And from the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JPMorgan trims Turkey rate cut forecasts after June inflation reading

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan moderated its predictions for interest rate cuts the Turkish central bank would deliver by year-end and raised its inflation forecast following a higher-than-expected June inflation reading. The Wall Street bank forecast that inflation pressures would limit policy makers' room for interest rate cuts, with...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends At 52,880; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Data on Friday showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June. However, unemployment ticked higher, the labor force participation...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Factors that Caused Nifty to Close Up Today

Investing.com -- Markets opened in the green today and closed up strong with Nifty 50 gaining 0.71% to 15,834 while the BSE Sensex 30 gained 0.75% to close at 52,880. Banks and metals saw heavy buying today. Three reasons for Indian markets closing up strongly are:. Strength in metals and...
Marketsinvesting.com

Stablecoin growth could affect credit markets, rating agency warns

The growth of stablecoins that are not fully backed by safe assets could trigger a destabilization in short-term credit markets, rating agency Fitch has warned. In a commentary note, the agency explained that coins that are fully backed by safe assets pose a lesser risk for the financial markets. The agency gives USD Coin (USDC), which is backed by United States dollars on a one-to-one basis held in custody accounts, as an example for fully backed stablecoins but warned that the authorities “may still be concerned if the footprint is potentially global or systemic.”
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday, as investors brace for corporate earnings and bet on economic recovery due to the normalization in the economy. Amid declining COVID cases and an acceleration in vaccinations, consumer spending is expected to recover sharply in the second half of the year.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Lactase Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Lower For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended weak on Thursday, weighed down by worries about the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus cases across the globe and weak economic data. Automobile stocks moved higher on strong vehicles sales in June. Information technology, energy, telecom and power stocks closed weak. The...
Public Healthtechgig.com

3 sectors to have the fastest growth rate, post pandemic in India

As India 's economy sought to regain its footing, localised lockdowns during the second Covid-19 wave slowed economic activity in April 2021; however, the impact will not be as severe as it was in 2020. Despite the constraints, business activity is picking up this year. The current second wave will...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Govt's official GDP forecast to be revised downwards, says Finance Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): The government's official gross domestic product (GDP) forecast of between 6% and 7.5% this year will need to be revised downwards, according to Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. This, he said, is due to the impact of the current Full Movement Control Order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy