Beyond Meat loses 8,000 plus Dunkin stores in the United States.

Dunkin' made waves when it first announced the release of their Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, becoming one of the first major fast food breakfast chains to bring plant-based meat to its menu. After a trial launch of the vegetarian item in some of its New York locations in the summer of 2019, the brand decided to bring the sandwich to all of the restaurants nationwide in the fall, announcing in a blog post that October: "This product is part of our commitment to offer our guests a wide range of menu choices to fit their individual lifestyle needs, and our fans LOVE it. We heard from Dunkin' guests far and wide that they needed this plant based sandwich in a store near them, and we are excited to bring the Beyond Sausage Sandwich to stores nationwide" (via Dunkin' Newsroom).