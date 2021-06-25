Cancel
Beyond Meat loses 8,000 plus Dunkin stores in the United States.

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpert says announcement isn't a good sign for plant-based companies. Ken Goldman has a price target of around $100 on Beyond Meat stock. Dunkin Donuts discontinued Beyond Meat Inc’s (NASDAQ: BYND) sausage products at most of its U.S. stores on Thursday. Beyond Meat shares were seen slightly under pressure in after-hours trading.

